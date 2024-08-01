Sea lions sick with domoic acid poisoning rescued from Ventura and Santa Barbara beaches

Nearly two dozen sea lions have been rescued from Ventura and Santa Barbara beaches this past week after becoming sickened with domoic acid poisoning, according to the Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute.

Sea lions experiencing symptoms such as seizures, disorientation, erratic behavior and involuntary muscle spams are washing up on the shores of beaches along the 155 miles of coastline within the two counties. Since this past Friday, the nonprofit — which deals with research, rescue and rehabilitation of marine life — said it has been receiving 100 reports a day about sickened sea lions found on the more than 100 beaches across Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

A sickened sea lion washes up on the shore of a beach in a photo released by the Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Center. At the time, the nonprofit reported many of the sea mammals have been rescued from the shoreline along Ventura and Santa Barbara counties after getting sick with domoic acid poisoning in late July 2024. Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Center

It's mostly adult female sea lions who have been suffering from domoic acid poisoning caused by a harmful algal bloom, the Marine & Wildlife Institute reports.

Sometimes called "red tides," these blooms produce domoic acid which is a neurotoxin that builds up within small fish such as sardines and anchovies, according to the Marine Mammal Center, another rescue and research group in Northern California.

The fish consume a toxic microscopic algae called pseudo-nitzschia australis, which doesn't affect them but can sicken the dolphins, birds and sea lions that eat these tiny fish.

"Domoic acid attacks the brain and the heart causing seizures and heart failure," the center says. "If left untreated, it usually causes permanent brain damage."

While the toxin can naturally flush out of the animal's system, it can leave sea lions with longer-lasting, more serious side effects if they are repeatedly exposed to it. Some other health issues facing the sea lions recently rescued include mouth foaming, head weaving, stargazing (or staring into space), lethargy and an inability to get out of the tidal zone.

The Marine & Wildlife Institute has given a list of steps for people who come across sickened and stranded sea mammal on a beach.

1) Do not touch the animal. Specifically, do not pour water onto the animal or try feeding it. Also, do not push it or drag it into the water or anywhere else. Sea lions may bite if they're touched or harassed, the nonprofit warns.

2) Observe the animal. Take note of any physical characteristics or symptoms you may notice but keep a distance of at least 50 feet.

3) Determine the animal's location. Try to pinpoint the exact location, which could mean taking note of any nearby landmarks or other indicators that can be reported to rescue groups.

4) Call the hotline at 805-567-1505 to report any sickened or stranded animals found on Ventura and Santa Barbara beaches. If you're in Los Angeles County, you can call the toll-free hotline for the Marine Mammal Care Center at 800-39-WHALE (800-399-4253). Those in Orange County can reach the Pacific Marine Mammal Center at 949-494-3050.