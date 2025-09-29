Sea lion found decapitated at Central California beach; $20K reward offered

Federal officials on Monday announced a $20,000 reward as they search for a man suspected of decapitating a dead sea lion at a Monterey County beach earlier this year.

According to the NOAA Fisheries' Office of Law Enforcement, the incident took place at Point Pinos Beach in Pacific Grove around 8:40 p.m. on July 27. Officials said a man was seen using a hunting knife to remove the head of the sea lion.

The sea lion was dead prior to the incident and that the cause of death has not been determined.

Officials said after the man sawed off the head of the sea lion, he placed the head in a zip-style plastic bag. He was last seen leaving the area in a late model white Cadillac Escalade SUV.

Man suspected in a July 27, 2025 incident at Point Pinos Beach in Monterey County where a dead sea lion was decapitated. NOAA Fisheries' Office of Law Enforcement

The suspect is described as a while male, about 5'9" tall, with a full beard. He appeared to be in his late 50s to early 60s.

According to the agency, harassing, harming, killing or feeding sea lions is prohibited under the Marine Mammal Protection Act, along with collecting parts of protected marine mammal species. Civil prosecution may result of fines up to $36,498 per violation, while criminal violations are punishable up to a year in jail and a $100,000 in fines.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NOAA Enforcement Hotline at 800-853-1964. Tips can be also given anonymously, but only people who provide their name and contact information are eligible for the reward.

Reports of dead, injured, or stranded marine mammals should be sent to the West Coast Marine Mammal Stranding Network at 866-767-6114.