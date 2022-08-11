Watch CBS News
Local News

Final arguments expected to begin Thursday in Scott Peterson's bid for new trial

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Final arguments expected to begin in Scott Peterson's bid for new trial
Final arguments expected to begin in Scott Peterson's bid for new trial 00:50

SAN MATEO – A judge could decide as early as Thursday if convicted killer Scott Peterson will get a new trial.

Peterson's defense team says a biased juror denied him a fair trial back in 2004. The original trial ended with him being convicted of murdering his wife, Laci, and their unborn son.  

However, back in 2020, the California Supreme Court overturned Peterson's death sentence and a judge was tasked with deciding on if he received a fair trial. 

Final arguments expected to begin Thursday in Scott Peterson's bid for new trial 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on August 11, 2022 / 8:18 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.