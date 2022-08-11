Final arguments expected to begin Thursday in Scott Peterson's bid for new trial
SAN MATEO – A judge could decide as early as Thursday if convicted killer Scott Peterson will get a new trial.
Peterson's defense team says a biased juror denied him a fair trial back in 2004. The original trial ended with him being convicted of murdering his wife, Laci, and their unborn son.
However, back in 2020, the California Supreme Court overturned Peterson's death sentence and a judge was tasked with deciding on if he received a fair trial.
