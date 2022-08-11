Final arguments expected to begin Thursday in Scott Peterson's bid for new trial 

Final arguments expected to begin in Scott Peterson's bid for new trial

SAN MATEO – A judge could decide as early as Thursday if convicted killer Scott Peterson will get a new trial.

Peterson's defense team says a biased juror denied him a fair trial back in 2004. The original trial ended with him being convicted of murdering his wife, Laci, and their unborn son.

The Modesto man was convicted in 2004 of killing his wife, Laci and their unborn son Connor. His attorneys will argue the case should be retried based on what they say was juror misconduct. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/5uWBAhs8zY — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) August 11, 2022

However, back in 2020, the California Supreme Court overturned Peterson's death sentence and a judge was tasked with deciding on if he received a fair trial.

