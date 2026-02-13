Watch CBS News
San Joaquin RTD says it separated from CEO Alex Clifford "for convenience"

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

San Joaquin Regional Transit District announced Friday that its board of directors voted to separate from CEO Alex Clifford, saying it's "for convenience." 

Earlier this week, service was temporarily disrupted due to a "board meeting matter," which was regarding Clifford's position, as he was placed on administrative leave.

RTD's chief operating officer announced Tuesday that he was quitting. 

This all comes after the company's chief financial officer left last month and the ongoing issue surrounding Measure K and the $62 million RTD had been fighting for to fix aging buses

In the meantime, the director of human resources, Noel Mink, will serve as acting CEO. The board will consider appointing an interim CEO at its Feb. 20 meeting.

