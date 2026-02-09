San Joaquin RTD bus service halted as drivers fill board meeting in protest

San Joaquin Regional Transit District (RTD) service came to an abrupt halt on Monday.

In a message posted to the transit agency's website, service is currently halted due to a "board meeting matter."

A special board meeting was scheduled on Monday regarding San Joaquin RTD's CEO position. According to a representative from San Joaquin RTD, the drivers' union is protesting in solidarity with the CEO.

As a result of the protest, there are currently no drivers available to operate buses at this time.

Stockton Mayor Christina Fugazi released a statement demanding that service be restored.

"Any action that disrupts residents' ability to get to work, school, medical appointments, or essential services is unacceptable and unconscionable," Fugazi stated. "I have directed that service be fully restored without delay."

No timeline has been given by the transit agency or public officials as to when service could be restored.

The board meeting remains in closed session as of early Monday afternoon.

According to the San Joaquin RTD, the agency serves much of the Stockton area with an annual ridership number of more than 2,500,000 as of 2024.