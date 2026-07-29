Man suspected of sparking fire on San Joaquin Delta College campus

San Joaquin Delta College police on Wednesday said officers arrested a man on suspicion of arson after a fire on campus on Monday.

He was arrested about two hours after the incident and was identified as a 47-year-old man. The college said he was found near Pacific and Swain.

The fire was sparked near the Microscopy Building and led to an alert from campus officials to evacuate just before 9:30 p.m.

Crews were able to limit the fire to the foliage in front of the building, and there was no damage to the structure.

Investigators said a motive remains unclear.