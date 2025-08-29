San Joaquin County deputies arrest 2 suspects in late-May homicide

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a homicide investigation that began in late May in San Joaquin County, authorities said on Friday.

On May 28, deputies responded to West Eight Mile Road and North Empire Tract, where they said they found a victim dead about 50 yards from her vehicle with obvious signs of trauma.

Three months later, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office announced they had arrested two suspects in connection with the case.

Deputies identified one suspect as Mateo Jimenez III, who was booked into jail on charges of murder, carrying a loaded firearm and possession of a firearm.

The other suspect was identified as Andrew Garcia, who was arrested on a murder warrant, deputies said.

No other details about the case were released at this time.