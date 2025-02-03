Many vehicles seized from Stockton sideshow bust still impounded a year later

STOCKTON -- It's been one year since a massive sideshow bust in Stockton where the San Joaquin County Sideshow Taskforce impounded nearly 90 vehicles and cited around 250 people, and the zero tolerance approach has become a blueprint for other departments, even beyond California.

The operation and resulting crackdown on sideshow activity across the region made headlines but also reshaped how law enforcement agencies across the state tackle sideshows.

In a wide-ranging conversation with San Joaquin County Sheriff Patrick Withrow, the sideshow operation and its impacts were reviewed a year to the day since the bust.

"We've really not had a large organized sideshow, like what was happening prior to that event," said Sheriff Withrow.

As of Feb. 3, 2025 - the year mark since the bust - there are around 30 vehicles still impounded. What started at nearly 90 has decreased as vehicles have been returned to owners when their cases have been adjudicated. The remaining vehicles remain parked under the security of the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, as they are still considered needed evidence in the related cases.

CBS13 got a never-before-seen look at the investigative process through videos of officers going through vehicles impounded. They found stolen guns, illegal guns, drugs, alcohol, as well as masks that appeared to be brought to hide drivers' identities.

For many involved in last year's sideshow, the legal consequences continue. Isaac Cervantes, one of those arrested, said the incident has significantly impacted his life.

"It's been a year now, and I'm still going to court. I'm still having to take time off work, pay for lawyers. These charges can have an impact on my life and career," Cervantes said during a Zoom interview.

Cervantes claims he inadvertently stumbled into the event and was unable to leave due to the sheer number of vehicles. Law enforcement, however, disputes this narrative, asserting they have evidence that many participants were knowingly involved. His car remains impounded as the legal process continues.

"Never do this again. Don't do this. This is a choice that they made to do to our community," said Withrow, reinforcing the message that reckless behavior carries significant consequences.

With law enforcement agencies across the country seeking guidance from San Joaquin County's response, it's clear the crackdown not only made an immediate impact but also set a precedent for future enforcement against illegal street racing and sideshows.