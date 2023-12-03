San Joaquin County Sheriff's deputies locate stolen Amazon truck, packages; several suspects detained

SAN JOAQIUN COUNTY - Several people were detained after deputies located a stolen Amazon truck and its contents on Saturday.

On Saturday morning, an Amazon delivery truck was reported stolen to authorities, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says. Deputies were able to located the vehicle described as a box truck; however, the packages were not inside.

San Joaqiun County Sheriff's Office

Deputies investigating the incident zeroed in on a home and were able to carry out a probation search. During the search, deputies say they found a room filled with what appeared to be stolen items. There were also multiple weapons, narcotics, and an illegal gambling operation in the home, the sheriff's department says.

Several people were subsequently detained.

In a statement, the sheriff's office said, in part, it wants to make clear that they "will not tolerate this crime and do all we can to ensure no one else is a victim."