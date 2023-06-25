San Joaquin County Sheriff investigating homicide on Myran Avenue

SACRAMENTO - San Joaquin County Sheriff detectives and deputies are currently investigating a homicide in Stockton.

The investigation is in the 2400 block of Myran Avenue, according to the sheriff's office. People are advised to avoid the area due to the investigation and roads are blocked.

No further information is available at this time.