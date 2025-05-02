San Joaquin County's homeless population has doubled since 2022, putting a strain on shelters

STOCKTON – San Joaquin County's homeless population has nearly doubled in size from 2022 to 2024, and it's putting a strain on homeless shelters.

But for one man at the Gospel Center Rescue Mission in Stockton, he's taking the challenge in stride, knowing firsthand the challenges people face when living on the street.

Bobby Smith's morning has to start bright and early.

As the director of food service for the Gospel Center Rescue Mission, he has hundreds of mouths to feed every day, and that requires planning and a lot of food.

"Meal, oatmeal, cheese, forgot the cheese, tortillas, oil, forgot the oil," Smith said.

He's already helped serve 46,000 meals this year alone.

The homeless population in San Joaquin County has increased by 104% in two years, which makes the center that much more essential to the community.

With each crate of food that's loaded in the truck, Smith feels the weight of his work.

"We get to help sustain lives in our community. Without us, they'd be hungry and worse off than they already are," Smith said.

He knows it firsthand. After losing his son at a young age, Smith's life took a turn.

He found himself homeless, living on the streets of Stockton for 10 years, until he found help at the very place he now serves.

Since graduating from the program 14 years ago, he has worked his way up to director, completely changed the menu and goes above and beyond.

He has a motto he lives by.

"If you won't eat it yourself, don't serve it," he said.

And he does just that, saving lives one delicious meal at a time.