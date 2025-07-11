8 arrested in San Joaquin County during gang-related kidnapping investigation, deputies say

Eight people were arrested in San Joaquin County in an investigation into a gang-related kidnapping and torture, authorities said on Friday.

Five search warrants were executed, leading to the eight arrests and authorities finding five handguns, an assault rifle, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, high-capacity magazines and more than $15,000 in cash.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office identified the primary suspect as Pavittar Singh, but no other information was provided.

Others arrested include:

Dilpreet Singh

Arshpreet Singh

Amritpal Singh

Vishal

Gurtaj Singh

Manpreet Randhawa

Sarabjit Singh

The eight suspects were booked into jail on various charges that include kidnapping, torture, assault with a semiautomatic firearm and other firearms-related charges.

The investigation was part of the FBI's Summer Heat initiative that targets violent offenders and gang members.

Other agencies that assisted the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office include the Stockton Police Department SWAT Team, Manteca Police Department SWAT Team, Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team and the FBI SWAT Team.