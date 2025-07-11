Watch CBS News
Local News

8 arrested in San Joaquin County during gang-related kidnapping investigation, deputies say

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Read Full Bio
Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

Eight people were arrested in San Joaquin County in an investigation into a gang-related kidnapping and torture, authorities said on Friday. 

Five search warrants were executed, leading to the eight arrests and authorities finding five handguns, an assault rifle, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, high-capacity magazines and more than $15,000 in cash. 

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office identified the primary suspect as Pavittar Singh, but no other information was provided. 

Others arrested include: 

  • Dilpreet Singh
  • Arshpreet Singh
  • Amritpal Singh
  • Vishal 
  • Gurtaj Singh
  • Manpreet Randhawa
  • Sarabjit Singh

The eight suspects were booked into jail on various charges that include kidnapping, torture, assault with a semiautomatic firearm and other firearms-related charges. 

The investigation was part of the FBI's Summer Heat initiative that targets violent offenders and gang members. 

Other agencies that assisted the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office include the Stockton Police Department SWAT Team, Manteca Police Department SWAT Team, Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team and the FBI SWAT Team.

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.