Video released of San Joaquin County deputies shooting, killing man on roof

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office has released body camera footage of a deadly deputy-involved shooting in the east Stockton area in April.

Around 9 a.m. on April 7, a deputy made contact with two people at East Side Community Park after community complaints of illegal dumping and homelessness, San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Heather Brent said.

The deputy noted that their vehicle had expired registration and saw what Brent described as what appeared to be a rifle in the vehicle.

In the video, the deputy attempts to obtain identification of a man, later identified as Gregory Fitzgerald. But Brent said the situation escalated, leading to an altercation and Fitzgearld running off despite deputies trying to use a taser to apprehend him.

In the video, Fitzgerald could be heard saying that he had a gun and that he would shoot deputies.

Fitzgerald was then located on the roof of a home on the 5000 block of E. Ardelle Avenue.

Over the next two hours, deputies said they tried to de-escalate the situation.

This allowed deputies to gather more information about Fitzgerald, saying that he had pleaded guilty to second-degree assault in connection with setting a man on fire. He was then sentenced to 15 years in prison, but served eight years and was on active parole with a felony warrant out for his arrest, Brent said.

Brent said that Fitzgerald continually made threats, claiming that he was armed and pointed what appeared to be a firearm at deputies.

Around 11 a.m., Fitzgerald took a position as if he was going to shoot deputies, Brent said. This is what made deputies believe their lives were in danger, Brent said.

A SWAT and deputy fired their weapons at the same time, Brent said. It's unknown how many shots were fired.

Fitzgerald was taken to the hospital, where he died, deputies said.

Despite saying that he had a gun, deputies said Fitzgerald was not in possession of a gun but pointed an object at deputies with what appeared to be a gun. The sheriff's office did not say what the object was.

In an interview with CBS Sacramento, Fitzgerald's step-mother said he had a pocket knife, a vape and a cellphone.

The California Department of Justice has taken the lead in the investigation, per Assembly Bill 1506, which takes the lead in officer-involved shootings of an unarmed person. The sheriff's office said it is cooperating with the investigation.

The entire body camera footage can be watched on Facebook. Viewer discretion advised.