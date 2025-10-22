Former San Joaquin County education program employee accused of embezzling $478K, deputies say

A former executive director of a San Joaquin County education program is accused of embezzling thousands of dollars, authorities said on Wednesday.

In September 2024, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said it began an investigation after the county's education office contacted them to report possible misappropriation of funds from a Head Start program.

During the investigation, deputies said they identified the program as Creative Child Care Inc.

Detectives determined the former executive director, Cecilia Edith Warran, embezzled about $487,000 during her employment between January 2023 and September 2024, deputies said.

Warren was arrested on Wednesday and booked into jail on two counts of grand theft and embezzlement.