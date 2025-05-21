49ers QB Brock Purdy meets with reporters after signing 5-year contract extension

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy met with reporters at a press conference Wednesday, a day after the team signed him to a five-year contract extension.

The 49ers posted photos on social media on Tuesday after Purdy signed the deal. Terms were not disclosed but ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported that the deal is worth $265 million and includes $181 million in guaranteed money. At about $53 million per year, the contract puts him among the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL on a per-year basis.

One of the best stories we've seen. pic.twitter.com/Mthj6o5GPT — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) May 20, 2025

Purdy's four-year, $3.74 million rookie deal had one year remaining heading into the 2025 season. After being picked by the 49ers with the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Arizona State, the onetime "Mr. Irrelevant" led the franchise to the NFC Championship Game in his rookie season and Super Bowl 58 the year after. His resume also includes four playoff wins and a Pro Bowl selection.

"Brock is a tremendous leader and a fantastic representative for the 49ers organization, and we are ecstatic to get this deal done," said general manager John Lynch in a prepared statement. "When we took him with the last pick in the draft, we knew he had potential to succeed in this league, but we had no idea how special of a player he would become. He has played at an exceptionally high level since taking over the starting job, and we look forward to seeing him continue to lead this team for years to come."

Purdy damn relevant. pic.twitter.com/64FPpgcSLl — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) May 20, 2025

After taking over as starting quarterback in Week 14 of the 2022 season, Purdy won each of his first 10 starts, tied for the second-most wins by a quarterback to begin a career in NFL history. Purdy holds the league record for the most games with two or more passing touchdowns and a passer rating of 115.0 or higher (15) in a player's first three seasons. He also holds NFL records for the most games with a passer rating of 120.0, 130.0, 140.0 or higher in a player's first three seasons.

In the 2023 season, Purdy set the single-season franchise records for passing yards (4,280) and passer rating (113.0) which led all NFL quarterbacks that season.