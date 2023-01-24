San Andreas man dies in rollover crash near Calaveras High School

SAN ANDREAS — A driver was pronounced dead after being ejected from their vehicle during a rollover crash in the San Andreas area, authorities said Monday afternoon.

It happened at around 4:15 a.m. along Gold Strike Road behind Calaveras High School. The crash did not impact the school.

The California Highway Patrol San Andreas division said the driver was traveling northbound on Gold Strike before losing control and colliding with an embankment across the southbound lanes.

The vehicle rolled over several times before coming to a stop on its wheels. No one else was in the vehicle.

The driver has only been identified as a 39-year-old San Andreas man. His name has not yet been released.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the collision.