SacRT Gold Line service disrupted by another copper wire theft

For the second time in a week, Sacramento's light rail service has been disrupted due to a copper wire theft vandalism incident.

Wednesday morning, SacRT alerted riders that a bus bridge was in place along the Gold Line between Sunrise and Historic Folsom due to vandalism.

Officials have since confirmed that the vandalism was from copper theft.

A similar incident happened Monday morning that also affected the Gold Line. That day, officials found damage from copper wire theft near the 39th Street station and 51st Street crossing.

SacRT officials have said that these copper wire theft incidents have been an increasing problem for public transit agencies in recent years.