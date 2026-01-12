Watch CBS News
Vandalism causes SacRT light rail Gold Line service disruption, officials say

Cecilio Padilla
Light rail service in east Sacramento has been disrupted Monday morning due to vandalism, SacRT officials say.

The transit district says service is disrupted between the 13th Street and Power Inn stations.

Exactly what kind of vandalism took place has not been disclosed, but SacRT says crews are working to restore service.

It's unclear how long it will take for regular service to resume. 

In the meantime, a bus bridge between the stations is in place. 

