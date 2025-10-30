Sacramento's Willow Park could be renamed to honor veterans

Sacramento's Willow Park is a peaceful place to get some exercise or take your dog for a walk. The three-acre green space in North Natomas is named after the mature willow trees that surround the perimeter.

But now this park could be getting a new name, one that honors those who have served our country.

Steve Werner is a Vietnam veteran and was stationed at Travis Air Force Base in Solano County. Now, he's leading the effort to give Willow Park a new name: Veterans Park.

Werner envisions it being "a gathering point for veterans." Sacramento has more than 200 city parks, but he said not a single one has a name that honors veterans.

"Sacramento is a very patriotic city as a whole," he said. "They do a lot of things, but it just blew us away when we did the research."

Werner is president of the Heritage Park Veterans Club, which has spent six years trying to raise the $20,000 it takes to change the name of a city park. They've finally met that goal.

"We do fundraisers here, crab feeds, Memorial Day, Veterans Day," Werner said. "We're just absolutely overwhelmed by the positivity and the support."

The renaming effort is supported by Mayor Kevin McCarty and Councilmember Lisa Kaplan, who represents the neighborhood where the park is.

Werner hopes a new name and the extra attention could lead to some new park amenities, including "some benches over there by the fountain."

He hopes it becomes a popular meeting spot for those who have helped defend our nation.

"That's the whole idea, is to have a place that is specifically for veterans to be veterans," he said.

The name change proposal goes before the city's park commission for a vote next Thursday. Supporters are hoping to have the new name and sign in place by next spring.