Watch CBS News
Local News

Sacramento's Track 7 brewery suddenly closes after 13 years

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Read Full Bio
Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO – Sacramento's Track 7 Brewing Company announced that it has suddenly closed after more than a decade. 

"After 13 years we have made the decision to close our brewery and taprooms in Curtis Park and Natomas effective today, Saturday, May 31, 2025," the brewery said in an Instagram post. "We sincerely thank you for your years of patronage!"

No reason was given for its closure. 

Some of Track 7's most popular beers include the Panic IPA and the Hazy Panic IPA.

Just last month, Device Brewing also abruptly closed its three locations, with employees saying they received a notice about the closure just two days before. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.