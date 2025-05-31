Sacramento's Track 7 brewery suddenly closes after 13 years

SACRAMENTO – Sacramento's Track 7 Brewing Company announced that it has suddenly closed after more than a decade.

"After 13 years we have made the decision to close our brewery and taprooms in Curtis Park and Natomas effective today, Saturday, May 31, 2025," the brewery said in an Instagram post. "We sincerely thank you for your years of patronage!"

No reason was given for its closure.

Some of Track 7's most popular beers include the Panic IPA and the Hazy Panic IPA.

Just last month, Device Brewing also abruptly closed its three locations, with employees saying they received a notice about the closure just two days before.