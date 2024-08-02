Sacramento's Midtown Farmers Market voted as best farmers market in California, 3rd best in nation

SACRAMENTO – Sacramento's Midtown Farmers Market was voted as the best farmers market in California and the third best in the nation, according to the American Farmland Trust.

The Midtown Farmers Market will receive a $1,500 reward that can be used toward marketing, communications and other needs to help expand the market's reach.

"Taking the top spot is especially rewarding for our dedicated staff who are passionate and work so hard to make it happen every week," said Emily Baime Michaels, executive director of the Midtown Farmers Market, in a statement. "Ever evolving, our Midtown Farmers Market has its own unique vibe due to all the amazing farmers, talented creatives, culinary artists, and imaginative and innovative vendors who show up and share their offerings with a community hungry to experience and enjoy every Saturday, year-round."

The market is in its 11th year and is open year-round at 20th and K Streets. The weekly market features more than 200 vendors offering fresh produce, arts and crafts and food.

The American Farmland Trust collects voting every year for the America's Farmers Market Celebrations, which is a national event to honor farmers markets run from June through July.

The Oakdale Morning Market in Oakdale and the Diablo Valley Farmers Market in Walnut Creek rounded out the top three markets in California.

Ahead of the Midtown Farmers Market in the national rankings was the Mount Washington Farmers Market in Mount Washington, Kentucky, which was voted as the best farmers market in the country. The McKinney Farmers Market in McKinney, Texas, took second place in 2024.