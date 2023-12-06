Sacramento's Mercer Clinic giving holiday baskets and sweaters to pets of homeless people

Sacramento vet clinic giving holiday baskets and sweaters to pets of homeless people

Tails will be wagging this holiday season – the Mercer Veterinary Clinic is putting together warm coats, toys and treats for pets of those experiencing homelessness.

The clinic is giving away holiday pet baskets on Dec. 9, with essentials and gifts for these furry companions.

Their annual event giveaway will take place at the Loaves and Fishes campus in Sacramento. Volunteers will distribute dozens of supplies for dogs and cats, as well as more than 500 pet sweaters and coats throughout the year.

As many of these pets are not allowed inside homeless shelters, these sweaters can help them brave the winter.

"They may be exposed to this fog we're having now, and also rain and cold weather and so it's very important that they have appropriate attire," said Laurel Gershwin, the CEO of Mercer Clinic Pets of the Homeless.

Each month, UC Davis Veterinary Students work with volunteer veterinarians to offer free services to the pets of the homeless population. They are able to provide exams, vaccines, special food and additional medical care to these animals.

"They love their animals," Gershwin said. "I've had clients in tears because they're so grateful they're getting help for their pet."

For those experiencing homelessness, these pets are often the only companions they have. The gifts during the holidays help those who are struggling to give their pets a Christmas miracle.

The clinic is currently seeking donations for their Pet Basket program, as well as general donations to continue their monthly services.