Sacramento's Mayor Pro Tem addresses encroachments on city land in south Natomas

SOUTH NATOMAS - Sacramento Mayor Pro Tem and District 3 Councilwoman Karina Talamantes is speaking out on the encroachment issue in south Natomas that CBS13 uncovered two weeks ago.

It is an area along Ninos Parkway between West El Camino Avenue and San Juan Road.

Talamantes said she lives along the parkway herself and has seen the illegal encroachments for years now, noticing it before she ever took office.

"When I walk the parkway, I see people who have pulled back their fences, and there are some that still haven't," Talamantes said.

Talamantes believes more than a dozen encroachments exist. She said the city plans to send letters to residents with encroachments this month. She is working to provide that exact date to CBS13.

"My biggest concern is everyone is being treated equally," said Talamantes. "The city needs to be consistent with their policies on encroachment of city problem."

CBS13 learned the city sent letters to residents years ago, giving them 60 days to make the change. Why there was never any follow-up or enforcement is still unknown.

"I was not here at the time," Talamantes said. "I am trying to get those answers."

Many in the community still want these answers, but the city is searching for funding to develop the parkway.

Talamantes said the plan is to extend the parkway to the Parkbridge community and to create more affordable housing along it. Her goal for later this year is a crosswalk to be constructed to connect the other side of San Juan Road to Ninos Parkway.

"The whole goal is to be able to bike and walk and get to downtown using that bikeway," Talamantes said.

Upgrades for the community are on the horizon, but time will tell what the city decides to do if a homeowner wants to keep their own upgraded backyard.

"What steps are we going to take next? Is it one letter, two letters, three letters?" Talamantes said.

Talamantes said she is actively working with the city, code enforcement and the city attorney to decide if legal action will be taken if someone decides to not remove their encroachment.

She did not have the number of encroachments that once existed along the parkway but is working to get that data from the city.