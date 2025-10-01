Sacramento's I Street Bridge to close for 10 days this month for siding repairs

The I Street Bridge that connects Sacramento and West Sacramento will be closed for 10 days this month for siding repairs on a building on the bridge, the City of Sacramento said.

The closure is set to begin on Monday at 6 a.m. to continue through 6 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 16.

Union Pacific Railroad owns and operates the bridge. It will be completing repairs to the exterior siding of a building on the bridge, the city said.

Due to the construction, the entire bridge will be closed 24 hours a day to drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

How to get around the I Street Bridge closure

If driving south on Jibboom Street, drivers can turn left onto I Street, right onto Third Street and right onto Capitol Mall and into West Sacramento via Tower Bridge.

If heading west on I Street and approaching the bridge, drivers will need to turn right on Jibboom Street to Railyards Boulevard, where they'll turn right. From Railyards Boulevard, turn right onto Fifth Street, right back onto I Street and left on Third Street to Capitol Mall.

If heading into Sacramento from West Sacramento via C Street, they'll need to turn right onto Third Street and left onto Capitol Mall to take Tower Bridge across the river.