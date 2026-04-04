Sacramento's Channel 24 music venue credits community for successful first year

Channel 24, Sacramento's newest music venue, is celebrating a year open this month, crediting the Sacramento community for its early success.

"We've been really embraced by the community and people are showing up and coming out to shows, and it's been great," said Jon Gunton, the general manager of Channel 24.

The venue is operated by Another Planet Entertainment and has hosted around 80 shows in its first year, with nearly half selling out. Gunton said many others have come close.

The venue size and the community are credited with its early success.

"We are the only venue of our size in Sacramento," Gunton said.

Channel 24 answered a need identified by a city study on the local music economy back in 2023. A survey of 1,400 people working in the industry found there was a need for more live performance venues.

"We sort of occupy perfectly a space where there's a lot of bands playing in a 2,000- 3,000 person venue. That differentiates us from other places in Sac," Gunton said.

At a time when festivals like Sol Blume, Goldensky and Breakaway have been cancelled or postponed, citing costs or unforeseen circumstances, Channel 24 credits the Sacramento community as the key to their success.

"Sacramento wanted a place like this and that feeling of us wanting to be a part of Sacramento, it was a sort of mutual affection and do something together," Gunton said.

Gunton said they're thankful to Sacramento residents and neighbors for their patience during construction and says upcoming shows will continue to be across all genres, even with a comedy show planned for next week.