Sacramento Zoo searching for missing armadillo "Josephine"

SACRAMENTO - The search is on for an armadillo that escaped from the Sacramento Zoo.

Zoo staff says they noticed the six-banded armadillo, "Josephine", was missing Thursday morning and couldn't find it in the zoo or nearby Land Park.

Josephine is approximately 18 inches in length and weighs 12 pounds.

Josephine the armadillo. Sacramento Zoo

The armadillo is part of the zoo's education program, so she's used to being around people and doesn't pose a threat to dogs or cats.

The zoo says six-banded armadillos are native to the grasslands of South America and can be active during the day or night. Excellent diggers, these armadillos will readily shelter underground. They have poor vision but have an excellent sense of smell. They typically eat small insects.

If you see or think you see Josephine, you're asked to contact the Sacramento Zoo at (916) 808-1952 to file your report.