Sacramento Zoo unveils refined concept drawings for possible Land Park expansion

New concept drawings have been released for the Sacramento Zoo's proposal to expand its footprint at William Land Park.

Zoo officials released the drawings Tuesday, weeks after the Sacramento City Council approved a non-binding agreement to explore the expansion plan.

Originally, the zoo proposed expanding into a 4.4-acre lot across Land Park Drive that was once used for pony rides, as well as a 1.4-acre area north of the current zoo that includes a fountain dedicated to early Sacramento resident Charles Swanston.

Renderings released Tuesday show the northern expansion proposal has been scaled back to exclude the fountain and statue.

A new rendering of the propsed expansion. Sacramento Zoo

"We are committed to being thoughtful community partners and believe this refinement of our proposal resolves the primary concern raised by our neighbors and still provides the additional space we need to commit to a future in Land Park for the next 100 years," Zoological Society Board President Elizabeth Stallard said in a statement.

The zoo's Land Park expansion proposal comes after its plans to move to a much larger parcel in Elk Grove fell through.

Currently, the Sacramento Zoo occupies just over 14 acres.