Sac Zoo looking to expand at existing site in Land Park

SACRAMENTO - The Sac Zoo submitted plans to the city of Sacramento on Monday to expand its existing site in Land Park.

The plans to move the Sac Zoo to Elk Grove may have fallen through, but the zoo is not giving up hope of having growth in its original location, which has not had any expansion since the 1960s.

The proposed zoo expansion would be from 14.3 acres to 20.1 acres, looking to expand 4.4 acres where the former pony ride parcel is across from the entrance of the zoo, plus 1.4 acres north of the zoo in a current garden area.

It has become a go-to place to learn about animals outside of the classroom, and now the Sac Zoo is looking to expand so it can welcome even more students and visitors.

"We've always known we need more space," said the president of the board of trustees of the Sacramento Zoological Society Elizabeth Stallard. "We're thrilled that we might be able to have it right here in our home and not have to move."

The zoo is considering creating an educational hub, so students have more space to learn.

"One of the things that's top of our list is a better place to bring in school children," said Stallard. "We entertain about 50,000 school children each year."

The zoo's accreditation will require large habitats in the future, so the zoo may explore building up versus out. It also wants to create mixed species exhibits where you can see how animals interact with each other in the wild.

"It's kind of a little too small in my opinion, it could be a little bigger because we get here and can be done within an hour," said Sasha Brenani, who was visiting with her homeschool class from Georgetown. "We live about an hour and fifteen minutes away, so I'd like to be able to enjoy it a little more."

The Sac Zoo said that it developed some good relationships with donors and community members as it was trying to move to Elk Grove. Those plans may have fallen through, but it hopes those same donors are willing to invest in an expansion in Land Park.

The next step is for the city council to either accept or reject the plan.

In the Sac Zoo's press release, it quoted Sacramento Mayor Kevin McCarty and Councilmember Rick Jennings, who both supported the expansion.

"The Sacramento Zoo has served this community for nearly 100 years, and is a beloved Sacramento institution," said Mayor McCarty. "This expansion and partnership with the City will make sure the zoo is here for the next 100 years."

The Land Park Community Association also said it is looking forward to working with the zoo to help it grow in its existing site.