Sacramento restaurant with Michelin recognition closed after car crash

An acclaimed Sacramento dim sum restaurant is closed indefinitely after a car crashed into the building.

Yue Huang, located on Truxel Road in Natomas, was hit by a car Monday afternoon. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but Sacramento police said only minor injuries were reported.

The Sacramento Fire Department said the restaurant suffered enough damage that its rescue crew had to reinforce the building.

As of Tuesday, Yue Huang remained closed, with caution tape surrounding part of the building.

Yue Huang remained closed as of June 30.

The damage appeared to be mostly concentrated around the restaurant's VIP dining room. Building inspectors posted a "do not enter" sign on the boarded-up area, warning that the structure is currently considered substandard.

Exactly how long Yue Huang will be closed is unclear.

Yue Huang received a coveted Bib Gourmand designation from the Michelin Guide in 2021. It remains one of just 12 Sacramento-area restaurants listed on the guide's website.