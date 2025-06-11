Watch CBS News
Sacramento County sees its first mosquito sample of season test positive for West Nile virus

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Vector control officials announced Wednesday their first positive mosquito sample test for West Nile virus in the Sacramento area this season.

The positive sample came from the Gibson Ranch area near Elverta, according to the Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito and Vector District.

Officials say the recent very warm weather is increasing mosquito activity.

"It's important for residents to take these findings seriously and do everything they can to protect themselves," said Gary Goodman, the vector control district manager in a statement.

Alameda and Santa Clara counties have also already reported West Nile virus activity this season, vector control officials say.

California saw a total of 131 confirmed human cases of West Nile virus in 2024, officials say, with 12 deaths from the disease also reported. 

