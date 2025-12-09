Watch CBS News
Local News

North Natomas house fire leaves child hurt, firefighters say

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Add CBS News on Google

An early morning house fire in Sacramento left a child in serious condition Tuesday, authorities say.

The scene was along Waterville Way, a little off of E. Commerce Way.

Sacramento Fire crews responded and found a single-story home on fire. A child was then transported to the hospital in serious condition, firefighters say.

Officials say the child has since shown signs of improvement after being treated.

No other updates on the child's condition have been given.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue