North Natomas house fire leaves child hurt, firefighters say

An early morning house fire in Sacramento left a child in serious condition Tuesday, authorities say.

The scene was along Waterville Way, a little off of E. Commerce Way.

Sacramento Fire crews responded and found a single-story home on fire. A child was then transported to the hospital in serious condition, firefighters say.

Officials say the child has since shown signs of improvement after being treated.

No other updates on the child's condition have been given.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.