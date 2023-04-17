Sacramento Kings hosting another "Section 916" watch party for Game 2 on L Street

SACRAMENTO - The Kings are hosting another watch party for Monday's Game 2 of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors.

Just as they did for Game 1 last Saturday, the Kings are hosting the watch party on L Street between 5th and 6th streets. It will feature three giant viewing screens. The announcement was made Monday morning, two days after a huge crowd gathered for Game 1.

And just like it was for Game 1, the event will be first come, first serve until capacity is reached.

According to the announcement, gates will open at 5:30 p.m., with the game tipping off at 7 p.m. Food trucks and restrooms will be available for attendees. The Kings are asking fans to RSVP before the event. You can do that here.

Lawn/folding chairs of any kind, coolers, and outside food and drinks are not allowed.

The closure of L Street is expected to cause traffic disruptions, and drivers are advised to plan accordingly. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to secure a spot at the watch party.

On Saturday, the Kings defeated the defending NBA champion Warriors at Golden 1 Center. It's the first playoff game the Kings have played in since 2006.

The watch party may have been the largest live downtown Sacramento to date. Celebrations after the game continued well into the evening hours up from K Street to R Street and into midtown.