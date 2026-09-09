Sacramento Valley heat advisory in effect as triple-digit temperatures return

Hot conditions are taking over this afternoon as temperatures continue to climb across Northern California.

For the first time in a month, we're looking at triple-digit temperatures in the forecast.

Highs Wednesday afternoon will range from the upper 90s to around 100 degrees in the Valley, with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s across the foothills.

A Heat Advisory is in effect through 10 p.m. Thursday for much of the Delta, Valley and lower foothills. Heat advisories are also in effect across much of the Bay Area.

Expect hot afternoons and warm overnight temperatures through Thursday, with lows generally staying in the mid-60s to 70s.

The heat will also come with dry and occasionally breezy conditions. Daytime humidity could fall into the teens, with some spots reaching single digits, while north to east wind gusts could reach around 15 to 20 mph through Wednesday.

Moderate HeatRisk today and Thursday for the Valley, Delta, and Foothills, with areas seeing triple digit temperatures. pic.twitter.com/3DooSPR5Tx — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) September 9, 2026

Those conditions will bring elevated fire weather concerns across the Valley, Delta and foothills through Thursday.

Thursday is expected to be the hottest day for many areas, with widespread Moderate Heat Risk and pockets of Major Heat Risk.

The good news? This summer heat won't stick around for long.

A change in the weather pattern begins late Thursday, with temperatures dropping back toward normal by Friday as cooler air moves into the region.

By Saturday, Valley highs will fall back into the 80s, with slightly below-normal temperatures possible through the weekend and into early next week.

Breezy onshore winds will also return Friday and Saturday, providing some relief from the heat.

There is one thing to watch later in the weekend: Winds could turn northerly again Saturday night into Sunday, potentially bringing another round of elevated fire weather conditions.