Sacramento crews search underground tunnel system after man reportedly goes missing

Sacramento search crews are attempting to locate a man who reportedly lived in a tunnel system and has not been seen in several days, firefighters said.

Around 11:30 a.m. Friday, the Sacramento Fire Department said it responded to Bercut Drive and Summit Tunnel, along Interstate 5, after being notified by the California Highway Patrol that a homeless man was reportedly living underground in a tunnel system and had not been seen in three days.

The CHP was doing a homeless abatement project along I-5, just south of Richard Boulevard, when they notified the fire department.

Justin Sylvia with the Sacramento Fire Department said there are some sinking areas around where the encampment could possibly be.

"This is very unique," Sylvia said. "We do see a lot of unhoused activity around Sacramento, but to take it to a next level of tunneling underground, it's a very dangerous situation. Even when contractors do it professionally, there's shoring that's involved because you don't know the stability of the soil that goes around there."

A large rescue team responded to the area to search the area. Sylvia said there are about 60 personnel at the scene, including a search dog.

Crews can be seen digging around the hole.

It's unclear whether a person is in the hole at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.