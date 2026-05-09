11-day closure of Sacramento U.S. 50 onramp at Stockton Street begins

Caltrans began an 11-day project Friday evening to repair a major onramp to U.S. Highway 50 in Sacramento and drivers were being told to expect delays.

At 10 p.m., crews working on a $511 million U.S. 50 corridor improvement project closed the Stockton Boulevard onramp to westbound U.S. 50 to repair a bridge approach slab. The onramp in Sacramento's Alhambra Triangle area just east of the Capitol City Freeway junction will be closed until 4 a.m. Monday, May 18, Caltrans said in a press release.

The work also involves a 55-hour lane reduction on westbound U.S. 50, where crews perform joint repair work at two bridge hinges that extend across several lanes, Caltrans said. The lane reductions will begin at 9 p.m. on May 15 through the following Monday morning starting around 53rd Street, with two right lanes and the auxiliary lane closed during the day and a third right lane closed at night.

Caltrans

Caltrans' suggested detour for Stockton Boulevard drivers going west on U.S. 50 during the onramp closure was to take the eastbound direction instead, exit at the 65th Street offramp, and get right back on westbound 50.

The work is part of a Caltrans' project to rehabilitate 53 lane miles of pavement and add 14 lane miles of high-occupancy vehicle lanes from the U.S. 50/Interstate 5 interchange to the U.S. 50/Watt Avenue interchange.