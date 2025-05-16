Watch CBS News
Local News

Enough fentanyl to cause "millions of fatal overdoses" seized in Sacramento, sheriff says

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
Read Full Bio
Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said detectives this week seized 54.4 pounds of powdered fentanyl during a traffic stop.

A vehicle was pulled over in the southern part of the county due to multiple vehicle code violations, authorities said. A K-9 deployed at the scene alerted officers to the smell of narcotics inside the vehicle.

Inside, detectives located two duffel bags carrying 23 bricks of powdered fentanyl.

The sheriff's office said just two milligrams of fentanyl can be fatal to a human, and the amount seized in this traffic stop "represents a quantity capable of causing millions of fatal overdoses."  

Hector Nunez, a resident of the Southern California city of Perris in Riverside County, was identified as the driver and taken into custody.

Nunez, 31, is being held in the Sacramento County Main Jail on a bail of $1 million.

Richard Ramos

Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.