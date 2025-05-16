Enough fentanyl to cause "millions of fatal overdoses" seized in Sacramento, sheriff says

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said detectives this week seized 54.4 pounds of powdered fentanyl during a traffic stop.

A vehicle was pulled over in the southern part of the county due to multiple vehicle code violations, authorities said. A K-9 deployed at the scene alerted officers to the smell of narcotics inside the vehicle.

Inside, detectives located two duffel bags carrying 23 bricks of powdered fentanyl.

The sheriff's office said just two milligrams of fentanyl can be fatal to a human, and the amount seized in this traffic stop "represents a quantity capable of causing millions of fatal overdoses."

Hector Nunez, a resident of the Southern California city of Perris in Riverside County, was identified as the driver and taken into custody.

Nunez, 31, is being held in the Sacramento County Main Jail on a bail of $1 million.