Sacramento city officials give Topgolf green light to start building in Natomas

Topgolf gets green light to start building in Sacramento's South Natomas

Topgolf is officially coming to Sacramento after getting the green light to build in Natomas.

The company opened its first California location in Roseville nine years ago, and now it's coming soon to the capital city.

"This is an exciting project for Sacramento," said Topgolf project attorney Ryan Hooper.

Hooper and other company officials appeared before Sacramento's planning commission, seeking approval to cut down more than 50 trees and build a new two-story driving range with 80 golf bays and a restaurant on vacant land just west of Interstate 5.

"I think that this is an ideal location," Hooper said.

Supporters say it will be a benefit for the Sacramento region and South Natomas, which doesn't have many family-friendly attractions.

But the site is just 600 feet away from homes, and many who live nearby oppose the project.

"Having the Topgolf there, on weekends especially, is going to change our lifestyle totally," said resident Carolina Gore.

"The lighting is a concern, the traffic is a huge concern, so it just doesn't seem to fit with what's around it," said resident Michelle Shaw.

The city says streets will be able to handle the increase in vehicles, since the property was originally zoned to accommodate a 12-story office building.

The poles with safety netting to catch stray balls will be up to 156 feet tall, but Topgolf says that's not where the lights will be mounted.

"There are no floodlights at the top of the poles," Hopper said. "In fact, all of the lighting is attached to the building."

After about an hour of discussion, planning and design commission members unanimously voted to approve the project.

"The proposed development would bring meaningful investment to the community," said Julio Lamas, the city's planning and design commissioner. "It would create local jobs and add a new recreational facility to South Natomas."

Topgolf officials say they don't have a timeline yet on when they will break ground or open their doors.

Meanwhile, some neighbors are considering filing an appeal, which would then need to be heard by the full city council.