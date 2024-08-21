Topgolf's proposed new location in Sacramento's south Natomas has been revealed

Here's exactly where Topgolf is coming to Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — It's a secret no more. The exact location of a proposed new Topgolf in Sacramento has been revealed.

South Natomas community members got their first look at plans to build a new Top Golf attraction in the neighborhood. Top Golf officials say the facility will be located along Venture Oaks Boulevard just west of I-5 and north of Discovery Park.

Cameron Weathers works at the Hilton Garden Inn, next door to the site, and said it will help bring in more business.

"We're way more than happy to have something like that come here and we look forward to it," Weathers said. "It's going to bring a large crowd. It's going to bring a good vibe to our area."

Karina Talamantes represents the neighborhood on the city council and has been addressing people's concerns about potential noise and traffic.

"It actually produces less traffic or comparable to a grocery store, so the traffic congestion won't be as massive as one would anticipate," she said.

The south Natomas site is currently vacant. Prior to the pandemic, a developer wanted to build a 12-story office building on the land. More recently, there was an application to build a multi-family housing complex here.

This will be the first Topgolf location in California's capital city. In 2016, the company opened its first California location in Roseville.

Topgolf officials say the location will be slightly smaller than the one in Roseville. It will have 80 golf bays compared to 102 in Roseville.

The company said it is reviewing neighbors' comments and concerns before seeking a permit from the city. Once it's approved, they say it will take about a year to build.

The City of Sacramento first announced Topgolf would be coming to town on Monday. Talamantes said the move has been "several years in the making."