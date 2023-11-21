Thanksgiving forecast: Beautiful across the west, cooler to the east

We've been off to a nice start this week as dry weather and mild temperatures have returned across the region. Temperatures in Sacramento have been hovering around our average high of 63 degrees with most of us in the low to mid-60s.

A subtle warming trend kicks in through the rest of the week as we get closer to Thanksgiving with temperatures ranging in the upper 60s across the Valley to 50s and 60s over our higher elevations. Meanwhile, other parts of the country brace for a colder holiday.

The National Pattern

Although quiet across the West, if you are traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday, you may come into some delays traveling to the Midwest, Southeast, and East Coast.

A ridge of high pressure remains over the west, while a very strong area of low pressure drops in from the north through parts of the Midwest and Northeast through the end of the week.

A strong storm system producing heavy rain, snow, and thunderstorms will continue to track across the East Coast through Wednesday. Behind it, colder air arrives Thanksgiving through the weekend. Stretching from Texas to the northeast.

On Thanksgiving, temperatures will be cool across a majority of the U.S. With highs in the low 40s to upper 50s on the holiday. Denver will reach a high of 40, Chicago will be back to the upper 40s and New York tops out at 52 degrees.

The West Coast will be one of the warmer spots with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s from Sacramento to Los Angeles.

Northern California Thanksgiving Forecast

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with high temperatures across the Valley in the mid to upper 60s. The foothills and Sierra will be in the 50s and 40s from Thanksgiving on.

Sacramento will continue its streak of Thanksgivings without any rain and temperatures in the 60s. On average, we usually stay dry for the holiday, but our wettest Thanksgiving was back in 1983 with 0.80'' recorded. It has only rained 30 Thanksgivings out of the 145 on record

The record high temperature on Thanksgiving in Sacramento was 75 degrees in 1959. While the coldest Thanksgiving morning low recorded was 30 degrees in 1880 and 2010.

This year will be great to get outside for any plans with lots of sunshine. The only feature is a return of wind.

We'll get a boost of northerly winds through the morning on Thursday with gusts up to 30 MPH for portions of the Valley spanning through the Delta. The wind continues into Friday before tapering off.

The Pattern Ahead

Looking over the next 6 - 10 days with the Climate Prediction Center outlooks, no big changes are on the horizon with most of the West Coast staying mild and dry. Highs stay near normal too.

No major changes on the way for moisture with the region staying dry over the next week. This is not great news for ski resorts looking for more natural snow.

Make sure to stay with the CBS Sacramento First Alert Weather team for any forecast changes this week and next.