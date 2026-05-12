Sacramento intern teacher overcomes financial struggles to stay in the classroom

For many aspiring teachers, the path to the classroom is becoming increasingly difficult.

Between the cost of credential programs and California's rising cost of living, some educators say the financial pressure is pushing them to reconsider the profession before their careers even begin.

At Hollywood Park Elementary School in Sacramento, second-grade intern teacher Anthony Pagliassotto spends his days helping students learn the value of money, counting coins, solving problems, and building confidence in the classroom.

But outside of school, Pagliassotto has been doing his own kind of math.

Trying to balance tuition costs, debt, and everyday expenses while completing his teaching credential nearly forced him to step away from the profession he loves.

"At the money you are paid right away, there's not buying a house, there's not buying more than a practical vehicle," Pagliassotto said.

Like many educators, he faced the steep cost of becoming a teacher. Credential programs can range from $20,000 to $40,000, depending on the school and living expenses.

A state grant initially helped cover the cost of his credential program, but when that funding ended near the finish line, he had to quickly adapt.

"When it dried up, I had to shift gears completely and become completely independent and self-efficient to find a way to pay for school," he said.

Even during the toughest moments, Pagliassotto said that giving up was never truly an option.

"It was never I wasn't going to do this anymore. It was more of, 'Am I able to maintain the ability to keep going?' " he said.

Through the uncertainty, music became an outlet that helped him stay grounded.

When financial challenges mounted, Pagliassotto turned to SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union for support.

At the Roseville branch, manager Travis Marra said many teachers across California are facing similar financial stress as inflation and interest rates continue to impact affordability.

"We live in a very expensive state and that hasn't gotten any cheaper. Over the past couple of years we kind of saw rates increase," Marra said.

According to a 2025 report from the Learning Policy Institute, more than six in 10 teachers took out student loans to pay for their education.

Marra said SchoolsFirst is working to support educators with financial tools and programs designed to help them stay on track.

"We're rolling out a first-time homeowner grant for about 266 members. It's a way for us to give back and help for that," Marra said.

Back in the classroom, Pagliassotto's students proudly hold up their coins as they work through lessons together.

For a teacher who nearly couldn't afford to continue his journey, those small moments now mean everything.

"I knew for a fact that it would be a struggle, but it was worth it," Pagliassotto said.

Pagliassotto is expected to finish his teaching credential in June and begin his master's program in August.