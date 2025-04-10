Watch CBS News
Porta potty catches fire in front of Sacramento home, woman hurt

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Woman hurt in Sacramento fire
SACRAMENTO – A woman has been taken to the hospital for burn injuries after an early morning fire in Sacramento involving a porta-potty.

Sacramento Fire crews got a report of a fire near T and 17th streets around 3:15 a.m. Thursday.

At the scene, firefighters discovered that a porta-potty in front of a home being renovated had melted to the ground after it caught fire. The front stairs of the home appears to have been scorched, but the rest of the home was untouched.

dg-t-street-fire-vosot-apr10.jpg
Scene of the fire.

Firefighters say a second call they got soon after led them to a woman nearby they believe was involved in the fire.

The woman was reportedly screaming because of significant burn injuries. She was transported to the hospital.

Investigators have deemed the fire suspicious. 

