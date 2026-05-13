1 hurt in apparent sulfuric acid spill at Sacramento industrial site

A hazardous materials spill at a Sacramento industrial site early Wednesday morning left one worker hurt, firefighters said.

The scene is along Unsworth Avenue, just off Florin Perkins Road.

Sacramento Fire said crews responded just before 4 a.m. and quickly determined the situation was a hazmat incident. A specialized hazardous materials crew was called to the scene.

Scene of the leak response early Wednesday morning.

Workers were apparently unloading sulfuric acid from a railcar at the site using compressed air, which firefighters described as a standard procedure. At some point during the work, firefighters said, a leak developed and sulfuric acid got onto one of the workers.

The worker suffered chemical burns to their hands and was taken to the hospital in stable condition, firefighters said.

Fire crews are evaluating the scene to determine whether evacuations are needed, as the product is still leaking.