Sacramento students honor 9/11 firefighters with 63-round stair climb

Twenty-five years after 343 firefighters died rushing into the Twin Towers on Sept. 11, 2001, a group of Sacramento high school students climbed 63 flights of stairs Friday to honor their sacrifice.

The students, who are studying public safety with hopes of becoming first responders, arrived at Inderkum High School before sunrise for the school's annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.

The challenge is designed to replicate the 63 flights of stairs firefighters had to climb inside the World Trade Center while wearing full gear as they worked to rescue people trapped inside.

For the students, each trip up and down the stadium bleachers was a reminder of the lives lost that day.

"It gives me a sense of purpose, feeling like I am carrying their legacy," said student Sophia Strozzo.

Students began the climb at about 6:30 a.m., before the school day started. They volunteered to participate, completing 63 round trips up and down the bleacher stairs.

Police Officer and public safety instructor Frank Ley helped lead the climb. By the halfway point, the physical toll of the climb was becoming clear. But the students continued, eventually finishing together.

"It was very difficult but we pushed through," Strozzo said. "The memory of people who did this before me kept me going."

Public safety instructors joined the students, offering encouragement and making the climb alongside them.

Instructor and Firefighter Captain Kevin Stein, who was working as a firefighter on 9/11, said the day remains difficult to describe.

For Stein, seeing students who were not yet born when the attacks happened take on the challenge is a powerful way to keep the memories alive.

"This tells me, and ensures memories of fallen brothers and sisters will live on," Stein said. "These kids are proving it with their actions."

The memorial climb has become an annual tradition at Inderkum, with Friday marking its eighth year.

The event has grown over time. Visitors who come to support the students now participate as well, climbing the opposite set of stadium bleachers.

The students are part of Natomas Unified School District's Career Technical Education pathways, which offer career-focused training for students interested in public safety and other fields.