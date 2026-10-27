Sacramento approves next steps as storm drainage system faces cash shortfall

Sacramento's storm drainage system is aging and the city isn't bringing in enough money to keep up, according to a new review, approved Tuesday by the city council.

Councilmembers approved the storm drainage funds review that found the drainage system requirements and needs are increasing; additional capital investment is necessary to maintain the system; and current revenues are not enough to cover operating costs in the coming years.

The report projects the city's storm drainage funds will fall short by about $4.8 million a year over the next five years under current rates. Without changes, the funds could run out within eight years.

The findings come as Sacramento enters the wet season, when the city's drainage infrastructure plays a critical role in moving stormwater away from neighborhoods and reducing flood risks.

Sacramento's storm drainage system includes more than 1,000 miles of storm drain pipes, 107 pumping stations and 23 miles of levees, with some of the components more than 100 years old.

Many cities rely on gravity to move stormwater, but Sacramento relies heavily on pumps and levees to move stormwater.

Some of the city's oldest neighborhoods, including parts of downtown, rely on a combined sewer system, where stormwater and sewage flow through the same pipes. If aging pipes or pumps fail, floodwater could contain raw sewage, posing risks to public health and the environment.

A full replacement of the system, according to the review, has an estimated replacement cost of $4.3 billion. Instead, the current discussion centers on solutions to maintain the system and answer inflation impacts.

The report found that rate increases are needed in any scenario, but are years away, as there is a process in place before an increase can be implemented.

The report says revenue adjustments are needed to keep the drainage funds financially stable. Larger increases could be necessary if the city wants to address critical infrastructure repairs, regulatory requirements and levee maintenance.

Sacramento City Auditor Farishta Ahrary told CBS News Sacramento the city has relied on growth to generate additional revenue, but that has not kept pace with the costs of maintaining the system.

The findings are a first step toward a formal rate-setting process, which would need to consider infrastructure needs alongside affordability for residents.

For Sacramento homeowner Don Drysdale, who lives two blocks from the Sacramento River, drainage problems are familiar. He said water sometimes reaches halfway up his driveway when drains back up.

Drysdale said he would be willing to pay more if it helps keep people safe.

"If it costs me another $10 bucks a month, so be it. We've gotta make sure people are safe," said Drysdale.

The report models potential rate adjustments beginning in 2029 for one drainage fund and 2031 for another. Those are projections, not approved rate hikes.