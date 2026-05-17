Sacramento-area crews respond to fires, downed trees amid high winds

Fire crews were battling vegetation fires across the region Sunday as a red flag warning remains in effect through Monday evening.

"I heard a big noise and we came to look and sure enough our cousin's car got hit," said Mary Hidalgo, a Stockton resident.

Hidalgo rushed outside and found a large tree had crashed down onto a car on her street.

"We had all the kids in the backyard when it happened, so I was like, thank God they were back there. But luckily it was a parked car and not driving," said Hidalgo. "Then, a few moments later, we heard another crack down the street."

Also in Stockton, a tree was uprooted in a Costco parking lot and fell onto several cars.

"Mostly branches and the occasional little tornado situation, a lot of dust," said Marika Rundle, a Berkeley resident.

Two friends from Auburn and Berkeley were meeting halfway for a picnic in Sacramento but said even driving there in the strong wind was scary.

"We were a little bit freaked out at certain points when it got very windy. Especially with baby we are very cognizant trying to see if anything is falling down," said Jasmine Aboukhadijeh, who lives in Auburn.

The extreme weather toppled trees and forced firefighters to act fast.