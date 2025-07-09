Watch CBS News
Person struck, killed by vehicle on Stockton Boulevard in Sacramento

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

A person was struck and killed by a vehicle along a busy Sacramento street early Wednesday afternoon.

Sacramento police say officers responded to Stockton Boulevard, near Lawrence Drive, just before 1 p.m. to investigate a reported crash.

At the scene, officers found an injured pedestrian. That person was soon pronounced dead by medics, police say.

The driver of the vehicle who apparently struck the pedestrian stayed at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation.

Authorities have not released the name of the person who died. 

