With SNAP benefits set to stop, Sacramento community steps up to fight hunger

Federal food aid benefits are expected to stop on November 1, as the U.S. government shutdown continues, leaving families scrambling to figure out how to put food on the table.

In Sacramento County, roughly 270,000 people rely on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits, according to statistics provided by the county from CalFresh, which is what SNAP is known as in California.

To meet the need, local community groups and businesses are stepping up to fill food pantries, refrigerators, and farm stands. One of those local businesses is Strapping.

The Oak Park location of Strapping, a locally owned gift shop, cleared shelves and the store fridge to create a food pantry in response to the community's need for food assistance ahead of SNAP benefits running out.

The store's owner, Susan Stewart, told CBS Sacramento that she knew she had the space to help the community, and the quick response to her call for donations showed the best of Sacramento.

"We're so divided right now, but what we can agree on, people don't need to starve," Stewart said.

She said within a couple of hours of her post, donations filled the fridge and the shelves. She said people stopping by to pick up essentials have been "constant" in the last 24 hours since the post.

She's received food deliveries with donations to the Oak Park store and $1,000 in donations that she plans to spend on grocery items that were the most in-demand, including eggs.

Community groups, like The Awkward Gardener Community Table, put together a list of free pantries and food assistance programs in Sacramento County that are all run on community donations.

The group started as a way to fight food waste & food insecurity by distributing food surplus to those in need in Sacramento, but with the impending stoppage of SNAP benefits, it has become a one-stop shop for community members who need food assistance.

Some of the free food pantries, as put together by grassroots community organizations and shared here, include: