Suspect detained after shots fired at Sacramento State, stadium shelter-in-place order lifted

Hornet Stadium at Sacramento State was placed under a shelter-in-place order as police said they investigated shots fired on campus.

Police were encouraging people to avoid parking structure three, located across the street from Hornet Stadium, due to the investigation around 7:15 p.m.

By about 8:10 p.m., police said the shelter-in-place was lifted and there was no ongoing threat as a suspect was detained. Police added that no injuries were reported.

An officer on the field at Hornet Stadium told CBS Sacramento that cars were shot and there was no information about a suspect.

The Hornets are hosting Mississippi Valley State and the game continued without stoppage.