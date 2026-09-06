Multiple injured victims found after shooting in Sacramento

A shooting in Sacramento injured four people early Sunday morning, police said.

The shooting happened near Cucamonga and Ramona avenues, just after 12:30 a.m. Police said officers who arrived at the scene found three female victims who had been shot.

First responders took two of them to the hospital, and one of them was treated for minor injuries at the scene. The two taken to the hospital had injuries that are not life-threatening.

Another gunshot victim was found at the scene of a car crash near Folsom Boulevard and State University Drive, police said. The male victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Police have not yet identified the victims or their ages, and there is no suspect information.