Sacramento State secures funds for new event center

SACRAMENTO - Sacramento State announced it has secured funds to build a new event center, which will be the homes of the men's and women's basketball teams, as well as the women's volleyball and gymnastics teams.

On Wednesday, the Board of Directors for Union WELL Inc., the nonprofit organization that oversees the University Union and The WELL fitness and health facility, approved up to $5.2 million in funding for the project.

The funds approved Wednesday will cover the initial estimated expenses. Sacramento State will pay about $300,000 for the project design.

"Sacramento State is the only public university in the capital of the state with the fifth-largest economy in the world, and we are acting like it," President Luke Wood said. "I'm grateful that the Union WELL board supported our vision to position our University to better support student intercollegiate athletics, club sports, and recreation sports, and arts and culture."

The center will also be home to intramural and club sports competitions and will be a venue for entertainment and guest speakers.

The event center is expected to be completed in fall 2024.